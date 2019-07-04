Can most Americans agree on the American cultural value of tolerance and inclusion? Let’s tolerate each other. I’ll tolerate your same-sex marriage if that’s what you want to do. I can tolerate your use of contraception if that’s what you want to do. All I ask in return is that you tolerate the fact that I don’t want to bake your wedding cake. I also ask that you tolerate my stance that I don’t want to pay for your contraceptives through my taxes or my health insurance plan.
We can still love each other and get along. Isn’t that how America should be?
Marc Possin
Geneseo