Letter: Can your soul live with it?

Our forefathers worked hard to write our Constitution. They had to compromise on some issues to make it strong. They wanted a country to be a democracy in which everyone has life, liberty and happiness.

They wanted our government to be fair. That is why they divided the government into three equal branches with checks and balances. This was so no branch would be all powerful.

I feel our president has undermined this. I feel he has not kept his oath of office to uphold the Constitution. I don't think he knows any part of the Constitution. If he did, he wouldn't hinder the Congress at every turn.

I have reread the Constitution, and I cannot see where it says the president is above the law and has total immunity.

I also feel he shouldn't stop people who have been subpoenaed from testifying. If an ordinary citizen has to answer to a subpoena so should government employees.

I want the senators to ask this question before they decide to find the president not guilty: "Am I doing this to save my job, or am I doing it to uphold my oath to the Constitution." If your answer is the former, can your soul live with it?

I also want to say 'bravo' to those who testified to the truth about the Ukrainian blackmail and risked their jobs.