Today I received a notice from GOP fundraisers telling me to send money to stop China from buying up the United States. The headline: "Communist China is buying up ALL of our American farmland at record speed, which means we're nearing closer and closer to a Chinese takeover!... We mean it!" Curious as I am, I decided some research was called for.

The following numbers are based on a 2020 report, "Foreign Holdings of U.S. Agricultural Land Through December 31, 2020." Things one learns from that!

Allow me to enlighten my fellow Republicans:

The largest foreign owner in acres? Canada (9,357,563). The second largest? The Netherlands (4,448,077). Next is Italy (2,609,016), followed by Portugal (1,462,729). China, you ask. A measly 194,179

So, the GOP would do better to worry about our northern neighbors! Canada is 9,357,563 acres inside the United States! Talk about a quiet takeover! And remember: The numbers are dealing with the time that Trump was in office, and the GOP was in charge ... Just sayin' - Folks, look at the facts before you start shouting "fire."

Rudy Schellekens

Muscatine

Editor's Note: The Department of Agriculture reported in 2021 put the number of acres of U.S. land owned by Chinese investors at 383,934 acres.