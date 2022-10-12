 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Canceling Columbus

On behalf of myself, the 100 plus members of the Italian American Society of the Quad Cities, the hundreds of Italian American societies/associations and the millions of Italian Americans that have emigrated and settled in this country since 1820, I would protest and state: The surreptitious theft of Columbus Day, in favor of an Indigenous People Day, is yet another example of the current anti-American sentiment created by "cancel culture," whose sole purpose seems to be to destroy and rewrite history!

There is plenty of room on the calendar for indigenous people to be honored and recognized without dishonoring the Italian Americans' vast contribution to our melting pot society that makes up this great country. 

It is particularly arrogant for the latest trend to pass judgement on those who lived in that era without standing in their shoes. Come on man, it's time to bring reason and common sense back into our society.

Steven P. Tondi

Moline

