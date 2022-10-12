Letter: Canceling Columbus

On behalf of myself, the 100 plus members of the Italian American Society of the Quad Cities, the hundreds of Italian American societies/associations and the millions of Italian Americans that have emigrated and settled in this country since 1820, I would protest and state: The surreptitious theft of Columbus Day, in favor of an Indigenous People Day, is yet another example of the current anti-American sentiment created by "cancel culture," whose sole purpose seems to be to destroy and rewrite history!