Response to Marc Thiessen's piece in the Times
Mr. Thiessen, in your recent Times article, you blasted the Democratic candidates for proposals they made. These are ideas that could make life better for millions of people – free college and Medicare for all to name two, but you didn’t mention that. Your response to the proposals was negative- they will increase taxes and cause a national crisis. Obviously, fear mongering works for you.
Where are your ideas for solving national concerns?
The candidates are the proposers. Offer some positive solutions.
Ron Phillips
Bettendorf