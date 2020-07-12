Letter: Candidates aren't focused on right issues

I was watching ABC's "The View" on Monday, July 6, and Joe Biden's senior campaign manager was saying that the Bernie Sanders supporters were not happy with the Biden campaign.

She believed they were a better choice than the Trump campaign because Bernie was supporting their campaign. She said they had to be a better choice than Trump but did not give any reason.

At this time my husband and I are not happy with either campaign. We do vote independent.

We did attend local townhall for Biden and we were not allowed to talk. We were not impressed.

All we hear is Biden talking about the middle income people and Trump is talking about the higher income people.

Neither campaign is talking to the young and older people, lower income people, Medicare, Medicaid, unemployed, underemployed and homeless.

So, where is the justice and liberty for all?

Jean M. Medinger

Clinton

