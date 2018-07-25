Over the last 25 years, tax cuts have overwhelmingly benefited the wealthy to an estimated $10 trillion. Our government is doing everything it can to accommodate growing inequality, and we keep voting for the same folks. Do we care?
Crony capitalism works for the top 2 percent. They tell government how to manipulate the economy. Keep the minimum wage very low, expel labor unions, get rid of collective bargaining, and create more tax loopholes for the wealthy and business.
The Institute for Policy Studies (IPS) said 43 percent of us are poor or low income. Yet our government is looking to reduce the social safety net. President Trump signed an executive order to force people who receive food assistance, Medicaid, and low income housing to adhere to work requirements or lose their benefits.
Wake up, people. Your government is working for the wealthy, not you or me. The GOP is already talking about tax cuts for the wealthy Part 2. Oh, and by the way, they will need to cut Social Security and Medicare also.
Between 1973 and 2016, hourly wages grew by about 12 percent. Who got all the rest?
To stop the war on poor people we need a moral government. We need good jobs that pay a living wage.
We need to take our government back to a time when they worked to lift everyone up. We had it once before, and there is still hope. When government and Wall Street work together, American culture, society, and our values will continue to disappear.
Dave Fuller
Davenport