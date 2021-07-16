 Skip to main content
Letter: Capitol insurrectionists were traitors, not tourists
Letter: Capitol insurrectionists were traitors, not tourists

This is in response to the letter by John Crist in the July 11 issue of this paper who takes the view that the participants in the Jan. 6 uprising might be excused for their actions because of their disagreements with how the government handled the political turmoil in the preceding months. By that same reasoning Adolf Hitler, who had issues with how the Bavarian government was being conducted, should be forgiven for his participation in the Beer Hall Putsch in 1923 to take over Bavaria. Luckily both attempted coups failed. And both coups had sympathizers as evidenced by Hitler being convicted of treason but being sentenced to only five years in prison and for Republican lawmakers portraying the participants in the Jan. 6 insurrection as being simply tourists.

The participants in the uprising can be characterized at best as protesters — though not nonviolent ones — and at worst as traitors. But not as tourists. And attempts by apologists such as Mr. Crist have no validity as their actions were truly inexcusable.

Michael Ellis

Moline

