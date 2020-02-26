Letter: Captain Combover it is

How can such a great writer like John Marx keep using the same nickname for Donald Trump? Don't the editors down there ever pull him aside and say, "John, do you have to call him Captain Combover again? Remember the nice reader who wrote in and tried to tell you that it was mildly funny the first time but that it's not anymore? We know you like the nickname but would you at least listen to a few we made up? How about Ol' Red Eyes or Tanning Bed Trump? What do you think of Nascar Donnie? Hey, you know he likes fast food hamburgers, right? You ready for this? Wimpy! He'll gladly pay you Tuesday for a hamburger today and he looks just like Wimpy. One more. Donnie Bag-A-Donuts. You don't like any of those? Ok, it's your column. Captain Combover it is."

Jim Vize

Moline

