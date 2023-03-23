In response to the letter published March 11 we agree landowners should make an informed decision on carbon pipelines; an informed decision based in fact. And considering that carbon capture and sequestration is a proven technology that has been safely used for decades, you don’t have to rely on our word alone.

Experts from the White House to the International Energy Agency assert that CCS is one of the only tested technologies available to achieve emission reduction goals. The Iowa Renewable Fuels Association refers to CCS as the future of the renewable fuels industry - and Iowa is our nation’s leader in renewable fuels production.

The author wrote our proposal would have “very little impact on the environment.” In fact, it would permanently remove 12 million tons of CO2 from the atmosphere each year.

We agree the safety of those who live and work nearby is paramount. The safety processes outlined in PHMSA regulations for carbon pipelines will be rigorously deployed – both current and forthcoming.

We agree landowners have a choice. Building relationships is important and critical to our shared success. The proposed route is dependent on two-way communication with landowners, so we purposefully submitted a wide, two-mile corridor to ensure that we can reasonably accommodate landowner feedback and address location concerns.

As a U.S.-based company with an affiliate in Canada, we have a perfect track record of operating a CO2 pipeline safely for many years. And the Mt. Simon Hub will be no different.

Nick Noppinger

Senior VP, Corporate Development

Wolf Carbon Solutions, U.S.