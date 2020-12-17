Letter: Career politicans

I have to wonder how many of these long-serving politicians ran as an "outsider" in support of term limits, only to become lifetime politicians. Do voters really want term limits or are they comfortable with career politicians? In Illinois, Mike Madigan has served in the House for 48 years. This has been a talking point for Republican candidates for years. In August of 2016 this newspaper ran an article in which House candidates Dan Swanson and Tony McCombie, alongside Sen. Neil Anderson, declared that term limits were necessary to provide checks and balances to the system. McCombie blamed career politicians for the mess in Springfield. Anderson declared that public office should be a service, not a career and that he would only serve two terms, saying that, "This is my way of leading by example."