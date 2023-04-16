The RICo Grand Courthouse is all but lost. Only a matter of time until what was started long ago will come to a close. Just how long has the building been used by the ones who falsely accepted the responsibilities to protect, care for all things public while respecting them and the private property.

I would like to be able to believe it started not long after its dedication. More likely it began before it was “shovel ready” You remember that phrase, used to justify and sell projects.

Now, as it is here it is in the past allowing us to look just past the now.

We need to be concerned how things are being built. Makes since to me to have the “builders” agree to how long the build will last and be responsible for the upkeep, repairs, maintenance and remodeling.

Better construction practices, lower lifetime costs, brings construction employment stability, lowers-reduces the opportunities for public servants to make deal with their own self profitability as the driving reason.

The only line of defense has been shattered, the local building inspectors AHJ, by given larger responsibilities and more duties while given less time and resources to do the important job of protecting the publics safety.

In closing, I say to the career politicians shame on you. It is time to stand up and either go home NOW or get to fixing things NOW.

Gerhard Schemel

Rock Island