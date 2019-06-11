President Trump has now succeeded in helping to relieve our immigration crisis with Mexico where our Congress has failed. Congress, in general, continues to refuse to get a handle on the mass illegal immigration on our southern border. Trump has done more in one week than the Democrats have done in years as they continue to oppose everything but their own self-interest.
It defies credulity to believe that the Mexican government isn’t in on human smuggling and child-kidnappings. Mexico has now arrested some of the migrant smugglers and frozen their assets. This is proof positive that the Mexican government knew all along who these people are and where they kept their money.
There does seem to be plenty of the drug traffickers' cash to get rich on and, over the years, there have been convictions for the cartel's bribery of Mexico’s ruling elites. Considering this, is it hard to suppose that American politicians who are resisting immigration restrictions are also cashing in on the cartel cash bonanza?
Toby Dickens
Davenport