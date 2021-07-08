Letter: Casting your net

After Jesus resurrected, he appeared to his disciples many times in his new body. Quite often they did not recognize him.

In one instance, Peter, Thomas, Nathaniel — the sons of Zebedee — and two others were fishing together. They had fished all night, catching nothing. It was dawn. They were frustrated and exhausted.

As the fishermen drew near the shore, a man they didn’t recognize said: "Children, do you have any fish?" They answered no. The man told them to cast their net on the right side of the boat to find fish.

Now, these were experienced fishermen who had just spent the whole night using their God-given gifts. Nevertheless, they cast their net over the right side, and suddenly it was so full of fish that they couldn’t pull it into the boat.

The "disciple Jesus loved" realized what was going on and turning to Peter who exclaimed: "It is the Lord!" When they counted their catch, there were 153 large fish, and the net wasn’t even torn.

Read it for yourself at John 21: 1-14. Where is Jesus asking you to cast your net? Be quiet and listen.

Mike Steffen

Moline

