You will not want to miss a weekend of fun and music in Andover June 3 and 4. On Saturday morning, there will be a fishing derby for ages: toddlers – 15 years; a rope bridge & boomerangs; bounce house & children’s activities; a robotic team; and open houses at Andover Historical Museum & the Jenny Lind Chapel. On Saturday evening, there will be a pork chop supper and ice cream social; Bix Youth Jazz Band; Orion Community Band; and a Salute to Veterans. Mo’s Garage Band will also play an outdoor venue that evening at The Nutty Bar.