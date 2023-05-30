You will not want to miss a weekend of fun and music in Andover June 3 and 4. On Saturday morning, there will be a fishing derby for ages: toddlers – 15 years; a rope bridge & boomerangs; bounce house & children’s activities; a robotic team; and open houses at Andover Historical Museum & the Jenny Lind Chapel. On Saturday evening, there will be a pork chop supper and ice cream social; Bix Youth Jazz Band; Orion Community Band; and a Salute to Veterans. Mo’s Garage Band will also play an outdoor venue that evening at The Nutty Bar.
On Sunday, the Wild Columbine musical quartet from the Springfield area will play at the Jenny Lind Chapel at 2 pm. Hosts for the weekend event are the Andover Tourism Council and Andover Village Board. Corporate sponsors are: BankOrion, Calmer Corn Heads, Cambridge Telephone, Casey’s, Central Bank, and Lynn Implement Repair LLC. The times and locations for all events can be found at Andovertourism.com on the June Festival link.
Ron Peterson
Andover