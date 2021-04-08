Letter: Categories

The March 20 letter to the editor defining socialism by J H Gardner was excellent.

The members of any group of humans fall into one of three categories. A small percentage are very good, a small percentage are very bad and the majority wander in between.

Freedom of speech does not eliminate the consequences of that speech.

Rule one is perception is reality. Rule two is reality is not always perception.

When democracy is not fragile is when it is in the most danger.

The Constitution serves the people. The people do not serve the Constitution.

Believing racism does not exist or is not a big deal is a sign that you are a racist.

Pointing out the country's shortfalls and trying to fix them is the definition of patriotism.

Freedom of religion is not forcing your beliefs on others.

Richard Lausen

Davenport

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0