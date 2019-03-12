I am writing to express my appreciation for the letter by Keith Soko which appeared in the Quad-City Times on March 5th. I have been waiting a long time for a local person of stature and credibility to call out the Catholic Church on the issue of sexuality. As Professor Soko argues, structural changes involving doctrine and practice need to take place if the Catholic Church wishes to truly right itself.
As a practicing Catholic, I am embarrassed and ashamed by the past and current stance of the church on matters of sexuality. Meaningful changes need to be made.
Joe Gross
Donahue