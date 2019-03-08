Thank you, Dr. Keith Soko, for your opinion piece (March 5) on the current state of the Roman Catholic Church and what needs to be done to fix its organization and doctrine.
I agree with you. I appreciate your courage and the knowledge with which you presented your case. The "band-aids" applied by the Catholic Church hierarchy have been ineffective in bringing the sex scandal under control, as evidenced by recent investigatory findings in Pennsylvania and Illinois. To make the changes needed it will take a significant effort from the laity up, as well as from Pope Francis down.
I pray more Catholics will speak up.
Steve Imming
Davenport