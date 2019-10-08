I read your Sept. 19 article, "Where have all the wild birds gone?" I defiantly notice the change. But part of the rationale for the loss given in the article were cats and windows. Cats and windows? How about how little thought we give to our use of herbicides and pesticides on our beautifully manicured lawns.
The loss of fields, a cause? Again, agricultural practices poison these, too.
I am chemically sensitive, made so by mosquito fogging in our subdivision in Missouri years ago. I struggle to survive my poisoned residential city environment. It's the same in the country. It's the saddest thing — 3 billion fewer birds than in 1970. Cats and windows, really?
Joyce Kastler
Davenport