Letter: Caucus for Klobuchar

She's a Midwesterner, our neighbor from Minnesota, the girl next door. She has plans and goals for our country as good or better than any other candidate. Come on, America. Let's have some real change; real gender equality. Let's elect Amy Klobuchar our president.

I've had a hard time evaluating all the Democratic candidates. Some have had way more money to run endless TV ads overshadowing the others. I believe the collective goals and good ideas of all the candidates will surely be implemented by whoever becomes the nominee and Democratic president.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Klobuchar has had much success in her career already, being the first woman elected to the U.S. Senate from Minnesota — and reelected. She has passed over 100 bills into law and was named the most effective Democratic member of the Senate. One of the things she's especially committed to is investing in infrastructure since the I-35 West bridge near her home fell into the Mississippi River some years ago.

I decided for Amy because I see no controversy about her. She can get big things done and I believe most everyone across the country would be proud to call her president. Please caucus for Amy.

Mary Noel

Bettendorf

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0