Letter: Caucus for Pete

I urge you to caucus February 3 for Pete Buttigieg for president.

He is a dynamic and extremely intelligent leader who can beat Donald Trump in the fall. He understands the Midwest, rural communities and factory towns. He has experience helping South Bend, Indiana, grow dramatically both economically and by bringing all races and ethnicities together with hope for a better city.

Pete is a veteran who has served our country, which would make him a great commander in chief. He has the humility and intelligence to state that he will appoint a diverse cabinet of people smarter than himself.

Pete has a large number of posted platforms on PeteforAmerica.com which everyone should read. He promises Medicare for all who want it, a very high priority for climate change issues, universal child care, making public college education affordable, mental health care parity with physical health care, and racial justice.

He will work for election security and voting rights and restore American credibility on the world stage. His platforms are progressive yet moderate, which is what we need to gain independent and dissatisfied Republican votes in November.

We need Pete as our next president. Please join me in caucusing for Pete Buttigieg on February 3.