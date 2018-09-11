on Aug. 31, I read the Quad-City Times' critical editorial on Iowa caucuses as in the Waterloo/Cedar Falls Courier. Sorrowfully, after chairing Democratic caucuses for 54 years, I submit that your verdict is all to true.
One item that everyone faults is the need for an absentee ballot system. In 2008, while visiting Alaska, I observed their Democratic caucus, and noted that they did indeed have a functioning absentee ballot system. Later, during one of the periodic Iowa Democratic Party meetings to discuss rules and procedures, I made the mistake of mentioning the Alaska system.
I am still a pariah among the state party leadership
William Teaford
Cedar Falls