on Aug. 31, I read the Quad-City Times' critical editorial on Iowa caucuses as in the Waterloo/Cedar Falls Courier. Sorrowfully, after chairing Democratic caucuses for 54 years, I submit that your verdict is all to true.

One item that everyone faults is the need for an absentee ballot system. In 2008, while visiting Alaska, I observed their Democratic caucus, and noted that they did indeed have a functioning absentee ballot system. Later, during one of the periodic Iowa Democratic Party meetings to discuss rules and procedures, I made the mistake of mentioning the Alaska system.

I am still a pariah among the state party leadership

William Teaford

Cedar Falls

