Letter: Caucuses not all bad

Iowa's caucuses are over — maybe forever. The media is having a heyday with the reporting disaster (and it is a disaster). But I want to say my experience was not all bad.

Yes, it was chaotic and grossly overcrowded with nearly 300 at our precinct. But it was also hopeful and unifying. Despite its many flaws, people were excited about their candidates and respectful of others. It lifted my spirits to see so many people optimistic and determined in their efforts. In our precinct, Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders and Amy Klobuchar got two delegates each, with Elizabeth Warren getting one after realignment.