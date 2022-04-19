Letter: Celebrate Earth Day, now

Earth Day approaches and I am filled with awe of this blue marble in space, filled with amazing creatures, and designed with perfect balance. I am also filled with grief for the lost species, the misplaced economic priorities, and the lost opportunities to protect this creation. However, all is not lost, if we act now. According to the International Panel on Climate Change, we have little time to waste. You may wonder, “What can I do? I am busy raising a family, working to give them a better life.” Yet we need to remember the beauty of the sunset, the wonder of a mother robin feeding her young, and the astonishment of the wind and rain. Caring for the Earth is part of being made of the Earth. You take care of your children, your parents, your friends, because you see them. You know them. Don’t forget to see the magic in nature, to know the power of the storm. You can make a difference with your choices. Reduce your energy use at home and in your car. Plant trees and deep rooted plants that nurture pollinators. Don’t use toxic chemicals. Eat primarily a plant-based diet and buy local to reduce the carbon footprint of your food. Buy reusable bottles, cups, and shopping bags, and avoid all single-use plastic. Vote for people who recognize the climate crisis. This is not a zero-sum game. We can have a healthy economy and a healthy planet, if we act now.