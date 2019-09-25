Black Hawk College marks 50 years of providing Adult Education classes to our community this year.
Adult Education is often not very visible, but annually we serve more than 1,000 students in high school completion, GED and ESL programs. Many of these students balance full time jobs, family and going to school.
Adult Education celebrates helping students reach basic educational goals en route to career training, academic programs and/or better job opportunities. Adult Ed celebrates age diversity with students from 16-70+ years old. Adult Ed celebrates diversity of cultures with students from more than 35 countries. Adult Ed celebrates dedicated professionals who work daily to meet the needs of all students and guide them toward their personal goals.
During Adult Education and Literacy Week, Sept. 22-28, we celebrate 50 years of serving the Quad-Cities region.
Theresa Bries
Davenport
Note: The writer is chair of the Adult Education Department at Black Hawk College.