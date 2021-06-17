 Skip to main content
Letter: Celebrating Mid City grads
Letter: Celebrating Mid City grads

On the day the newspaper published the sections celebrating 2021 graduating high school seniors, I searched for the list of Davenport's Mid City High graduates. I did not find it. Other small high school graduate listings were included. (For example, Rivermont Collegiate, with a class of 29 students.) My lunch buddy since kindergarten graduated this year. I have been to Mid City High School usually weekly for lunch these last three years. (There were no lunch buddy visits this pandemic year.)

The cheering from friends and family in the auditorium at the Central High School Performing Arts Center, June 9, was as joyful as at any graduation. Davenport has made such a wise decision to have a high school for alternative learners. I am sorry the Mid City Mavericks were overlooked with your coverage, both with the graduate listing and the graduation itself.

Susan M. Grove

Bettendorf

