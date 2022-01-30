Letter: Celebrating

According to a recent article, "Aaron Rodgers claims his 'divisive' vaccination status was the 'only reason' people wanted the Packers to lose in the playoffs." Sorry, Aaron, but that is not entirely true. As a Bears fan (condolences accepted), the Pack are my sworn enemy, so I celebrate all of their losses, even though the Bears are unable to claim any of those losses — ever.
This has been my status before you were born and certainly long before you made a fool of yourself; a fool not because you did not get vaccinated — although I disagree with that as a choice — but rather about being so disingenuous.
Andrew Moskowitz
Moline