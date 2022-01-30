 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Celebrating
topical

Letter: Celebrating

According to a recent article, "Aaron Rodgers claims his 'divisive' vaccination status was the 'only reason' people wanted the Packers to lose in the playoffs." Sorry, Aaron, but that is not entirely true. As a Bears fan (condolences accepted), the Pack are my sworn enemy, so I celebrate all of their losses, even though the Bears are unable to claim any of those losses — ever.

This has been my status before you were born and certainly long before you made a fool of yourself; a fool not because you did not get vaccinated — although I disagree with that as a choice — but rather about being so disingenuous.

Andrew Moskowitz

Moline

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Unhappy
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Unhappy

Today, I received my MidAmerican Energy bill for gas and electric. The amount of natural gas I used for this last 30-day period was actually a…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: It's murder

  • Updated

This letter is in response to Stanley Schwenn's letter to the editor, which was printed on Jan. 12. Schwenn should rent the movie "Unplanned" …

Letters to the Editor

Letter: His way

I was struck by a phrase I heard from a contemporary Bible translation. When I Googled the phrase "Our way of life" to locate the passage, man…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News