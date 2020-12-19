Letter: Censored facts

After four years the coup d'état is complete!

It started with the Obama/Biden administration using the FISA court to spy on the Trump campaign. Next it was the daily Russia investigation by Robert Mueller. The mainstream media had daily stories, by anonymous sources, with no evidence, that Trump was controlled by Russia. After Trump was exonerated by the Mueller investigation, they tried to impeach him over a Ukrainian phone call based on hearsay of a whistle-blower that was not even on the call.

Having failed twice, the next move was to use the COVID-19 fear to crash the economy, shut down small businesses, and demand mail-in voting. Next we have censorship from the press and social media that added "fact checks" or "without evidence" to every conservative article.

Here are a few of the confirmed true facts that were censored:

• A Dominion voting machine was fed equal amounts of Biden and Trump ballots and gave Biden a 26% win each time. Dominion called it a "computer glitch", but it wasn’t. It worked as designed.

• 28 states sent votes overseas to be counted.

• Observers illegally removed.