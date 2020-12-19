 Skip to main content
Letter: Censored facts
Letter: Censored facts

After four years the coup d'état is complete!

It started with the Obama/Biden administration using the FISA court to spy on the Trump campaign. Next it was the daily Russia investigation by Robert Mueller. The mainstream media had daily stories, by anonymous sources, with no evidence, that Trump was controlled by Russia. After Trump was exonerated by the Mueller investigation, they tried to impeach him over a Ukrainian phone call based on hearsay of a whistle-blower that was not even on the call.

Having failed twice, the next move was to use the COVID-19 fear to crash the economy, shut down small businesses, and demand mail-in voting. Next we have censorship from the press and social media that added "fact checks" or "without evidence" to every conservative article.

Here are a few of the confirmed true facts that were censored:

• A Dominion voting machine was fed equal amounts of Biden and Trump ballots and gave Biden a 26% win each time. Dominion called it a "computer glitch", but it wasn’t. It worked as designed.

• 28 states sent votes overseas to be counted.

• Observers illegally removed.

• Mathematically implausible that all votes counted after counting in four states was stopped and then resumed were all for Biden.

• Over 900 people made affidavits alleging voter irregularities.

• Trump had 10 million more votes than he had in the 2016 election. Yet Biden beats him by 15 million votes more than Obama had.

The election does not pass the smell test.

Jim Turner

Fenton, Ill.

