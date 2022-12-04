Letter: Censoring dissent

As you glean through volumes of information, how do you know who is telling the truth?

Without the gift of discernment, you are left to your own resources—studying both sides of issues, asking individuals whom you trust, and using common sense. Although there is no perfect indicator, normally the party that calls for censorship is lying.

People who tell the truth can deal with dissent, and they welcome debate.

If this theory is correct, it means that in every instance of a Left-Right difference, the Left is lying. Take universities. Conservative speakers are often either not allowed in the first place, canceled after being invited or shouted down while speaking. That’s because the Leftist ideas that dominate campuses are false, and administrators know that one conservative speaker can undo four years of indoctrination.

Another example is the Left-wing CA State Assembly passing a bill that pulls the medical license of any physician who spreads “medical misinformation.” Why? To stifle all dissent on issues related to COVID-19. And the medical association knows that a few dissenting physicians can undo its entire credibility.

Based on the theory that those who censor are almost always lying, we must come to the conclusion that the American medical establishment has been lying to us. In its suppression of scientific dissent, the American medical establishment mimics the medieval Church’s treatment of Galileo.

Truth is both a liberal and conservative value. It’s never been a Left-wing value. When dissent is allowed, the Left loses its power.

Mike Steffen

Moline