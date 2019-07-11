It is a fact that no one is required by law to answer any question on the census. If you don’t like the question, don’t answer it. Don’t even bother to respond to it. Few if any illegals even participate let alone respond to any question on the census. So we aren’t hurting their feelings. Who is it that’s in a tizzy over the question? Who is upset by claiming to be a citizen or lying about it? We the taxpayers should be asking what are the legislators and the judiciary doing with our time? Where are the crack investigative reporters when we need them?
Our federal government already has the computer data bases to complete a census that is more accurate and timely than any reported in our history and they can do it weekly. Additionally, it will surpass the accuracy of the paper and pencil method currently used and amply satisfy the constitution. Congress will vote on a budget of 5.3 billion of our dollars to do a job in 2020 in the way that hasn’t fundamentally changed since 1790. Is that a legitimate question to ask our toiling congress?
The Constitution requires a census to assure equitable voice in government. The data base will not cheat, will not discriminate, will not enter false data. The door-to-door process is full of corruption and full of holes. It is abused and used for political purposes.
Can we get an answer here?
Bill Wohlford
Bettendorf