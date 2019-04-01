U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos is the new head of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee in Washington, D.C. On Thursday, March 21, the DCCC announced a policy for the first time that would no longer provide funding to any political strategists or consultants that work for primary challengers.
Put simply, the DCCC will not support any candidate who runs against an incumbent House Democrat, even in safe blue districts.
There is nothing democratic about this move. It is meant to stifle competition and protect life-long politicians under the guise of "protecting our House majority." The problem is, the entire Democratic Party is completely tone-deaf to their voters and will lose their majority by clinging to outdated ideas, old-voices and Clinton-era fence-straddling.
As Rep. Ro Khanna of California said: "Voters are sick of the status quo holding on to power and stifling new voices. They are sick of D.C. politicians who care more about holding onto power than a true competition of ideas."
It’s time for someone to mount a campaign against Rep. Bustos.
Devin Hansen
Coal Valley