Governor Reynolds has opined that the indictments of the former president are "eroding Americans' confidence" in federal agencies.

I would challenge her to put aside her partisanship for a moment and imagine our confidence in the federal justice system if Mr. Trump was not indicted for serious crimes against our democracy and national security.

Furthermore, the governor must realize that under our justice system Mr. Trump is not guilty until a jury has deliberated after seeing the evidence. To Ms. Reynolds I would say "Get a grip."

Charles Collins

Bettendorf