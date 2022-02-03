 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Change is needed

Nolan Finley wrote an article accusing Donald Trump and Joe Biden of having disastrous presidencies. He is right about Trump for many reasons: He signed a tax bill that favored the rich, he created the big lie that he won the 2020 election, and he caused the insurrection of Jan. 6.

Biden is the victim of the Covid’s recession and resultant inflation, plus the Senate’s obstruction. Not disasters he created.

Finley’s disaster correction plan is meager and simplistic. Vote for a third-party person or don’t vote. The public deserves more substantive changes: Make the Electoral College chose the popular vote winner, end the Senate filibuster rule that impedes legislation like Build Back Better, and lastly, have term limits for Congress.

The real disaster is that structural changes aren’t being made. Change is the only real constant.

Ron Phillips

Bettendorf

