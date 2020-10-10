 Skip to main content
Letter: Change is needed
Political ads have many problems: the sheer number, suspect accusations and confusing claims. Changes are overdo. First, public financing of elections could take away the endless supply of money from elites but allow small contributions from individuals. Second, have a critical, unbiased group fact check ads and report their results promptly. Third, limit the number of ads shown in an hour. Sorry, TV stations, for the loss of revenue. Lastly, shorten the "ad season" to 4 to 6 weeks before the election. Change is good, no change is corrupt.

Ron Phillips

Bettendorf

