Letter: Change speed limits on John Deere Road

I am not sure which jurisdiction sets the speed limit on John Deere Road in Moline, but the 45 mph limit from 7th Street to 53rd Street does not make sense to me. When John Deere Road was only a two-lane, the speed limit was 55 mph all the way east (until the curve south of Colona Road). Why is the speed limit 10 mph lower on the now three-lane than it was on the old two-lane? While the logical case for a lower speed limit is that it is human nature for many drivers to exceed speed limits, and therefore they would go faster than they already do if it were a three-lane, I argue that the 45 mph limit is more dangerous as it causes an uneven flow of traffic.