As a born and raised native Iowan near the Quad Cities I am really passionate about our local water and land resources. Starting out growing up on the black-rich-virgin mollisols that the corn belt is known for, I know how the land works and have fallen in love with it. I go visit our native prairies all the time and enjoy watching monarch butterflies jumping from native flower to native flower.
Additionally, growing up near the Mississippi River, I love just sitting next to it and hearing gizzard shad popping the surface in search of insects.
Unfortunately, I am sad to hear that the current policies surrounding ethanol production are threatening these beautiful resources that I and many other Iowans are so passionate about. In fact, increased planting of corn for ethanol and soy for biodiesel has led to habitat destruction and water quality impacts without delivering the expected impact on carbon emissions. Therefore, I think the best course of action to solve this would be shifting the Renewable Fuel Standard so it would more effectively prohibit the future conversion of native habitat to cropland and disallow any fuels produced on cropland brought into production after the standard’s 2007 passage from qualifying for credit, as verified at the field scale rather than in aggregate.
Ryan Johnson
Rock Island