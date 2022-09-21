Letter: Change to crossword puzzle is unwelcome

The recent change to a different Crossword puzzle editor really has been a bad change. Not only are the new puzzles too long and too difficult but each one is done by a different puzzle editor. This makes it even more difficult because each editor has a different style. I don't mind a puzzle challenge but this is more than I am ready for. What was wrong with the ones edited by Joseph? They were a challenge but doable and fun. I hate to admit this but the crossword puzzle has always been the most anticipated part of the paper. Thanks for listening.