 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Change to crossword puzzle is unwelcome

Letters logo

The recent change to a different Crossword puzzle editor really has been a bad change. Not only are the new puzzles too long and too difficult but each one is done by a different puzzle editor. This makes it even more difficult because each editor has a different style. I don't mind a puzzle challenge but this is more than I am ready for. What was wrong with the ones edited by Joseph? They were a challenge but doable and fun. I hate to admit this but the crossword puzzle has always been the most anticipated part of the paper. Thanks for listening.

Thomas Streveler

Clinton

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Part-time president

Letter: Part-time president

President Biden, as of Sept. 6, has been in office 608 days. Of said time, he has been absent from the White House and president trips for 236…

Letter: Helping our fellow man

Letter: Helping our fellow man

With our world in a heinous state of flux, we as citizens of America and the Quad-Cities have a definite obligation to significantly help our …

Letter: Support the train merger

Letter: Support the train merger

I see many articles in Quad-City Times negative about the Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroad merger. The Viking river boat, wh…

Letter: Hy-Vee CEO misses the mark

Letter: Hy-Vee CEO misses the mark

Scott Fitzgerald is credited with saying, ”the rich are different than you and me.” The recent full-page ad in your newspaper certainly reinfo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News