Over the past 400,000 years, global atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) concentrations ranged between 180 and 280 parts per million (PPM). In 1960, atmospheric CO2 was 315 PPM. Today, atmospheric CO2 is 412 PPM and is still rising by 2 PPM each year.
These increases in global atmospheric CO2 levels are man-made and directly cause global warming. In 2018, the world’s leading climate scientists issued a United Nations report that recommended reducing all greenhouse gas emissions globally by 50 percent by 2030 in order to avoid the most consequential effects of climate change. But in order to make good decisions going forward, humankind needs to change its perspective and start looking at our world through the lens of carbon emissions.
Let’s look at corn ethanol production from this perspective. Today, 40 percent of the U.S. corn crop is used to produce ethanol. Carbon dioxide is released when the soil is tilled, and when the corn biomass decays. It is produced when diesel fuel is burned to plant, cultivate, spray, harvest and transport our corn crops. Fermenting corn sugars to produce ethanol creates CO2 as a by-product. Carbon dioxide released when ethanol is burned in cars.
Most environmental groups consider corn ethanol production to be a disaster for the environment and a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions and climate change.
Senator Grassley, most Republicans and powerful corporate lobbyists advocate for ethanol as "clean energy" and strive to increase its production. Their perspectives (and objectives) are very different. Can you change your perspective?
Richard Patterson
Moline