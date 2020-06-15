Letter: Changes needed
Letter: Changes needed

We loved to see how the new arch on the Interstate-74 bridge was erected, but what we do not love is the complete disregard of residents from approximately Mississippi Street north to Lincoln Road. As the entrance ramp was reconstructed, the project took out many trees on both sides of the highway. This was our only natural sound and visual barrier from the highway. Then, we were notified that we do not meet the criteria for a wall, due to the population density along this stretch of highway.

As you move north of Lincoln Road, a wall begins. And why is it here? Because the Department of Transportation deems it is necessary due to the densely populated area of apartments.

So, to clarify, those who own their homes (approximately 140 in this area), pay taxes and have more land, do not get any sort of protection from the interstate. Yet those who rent an apartment, do not own and do not pay property taxes receive a nice concrete sound barrier from the government.

The penalty is semi-trucks, using engine brakes, speeding motorcycles easily in excess of 100 m.p.h., increasing traffic and no sound barrier.

I believe we need several things examined: the construction cost of a wall south of Lincoln Road on both the east and west sides of I-74, traffic cameras, like those in Cedar Rapids, to ticket speeding vehicles and postings for the illegal use of engine brakes on semi-tractor trailers.

Tom Kellenberger

Bettendorf

