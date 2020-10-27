 Skip to main content
Letter: Cheap shots
When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit, the president did what any responsible leader should do, promoting calm and preventing panic. Since then, he (and we) have been swamped with conflicting, contradictory, and often incorrect guidance on how to deal with something we still don't fully understand; blaming the president for COVID-19 deaths is just a cheap-shot campaign tactic. His critics, for all their 20-20 hindsight and second- guessing, don't have a record that is any better, so let's just take the pandemic out of politics.

John Dixell

Rock Island

