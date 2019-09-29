We just returned from Charleston, South Carolina. Our city fathers need to go there and look at Charleston Bay. With its piers, gravel paths, concrete sidewalks, railings and benches. Its scenic view of the harbor, grassy areas raised above sidewalks — lots of people taking in the view, strolling, sitting.
A huge water fountain at the entrance — no obstruction, no slopes, food carts, etc.
Elevated about seven feet from the water — public toilets, with city buses (free rides) all around town with lots of stops for shopping and dinning experiences — clean city, no noise. They preach their city's goodwill, and they welcome tourists.
They also have a plan in place for immediate clean-up after hurricanes and tropical storms.
John Everitt
Davenport