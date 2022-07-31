 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Check out the Freedom Party

When did we start believing that the two major political parties — vehicles designed to hoard power — get to dictate our values? Weren’t values supposed to be determined by our local communities, through culture, civics and spiritual life? When did it become OK for people in our community to become spiteful and petty based on political affiliation? Our community is divided by one of the world’s great rivers but we have strong bridges that keep us a single community. How can we let politics divide us?

Our old-school political parties are doing an awful job. They’re using increasingly divisive rhetoric to bogeyman the other, while becoming more extreme and divisive. They’re indoctrinating our friends, families and neighbors, making conversation nearly impossible. It’s like they are blowing up the new I74 bridge and then eyeing the rest. We cannot let them do this and we don’t have to!

I recently joined the Forward Party, with the intention of breaking this loop. The two major parties dictate how you should feel and mandate top-down solutions. The Forward Party listens to what you say needs changing and helps you find bottom-up, local solutions. All the while, it helps cultivate our civic responsibility, and it develops leaders on the ground.

I encourage all looking to break the vicious cycle of rhetoric destroying our communities to join the Forward Party. We’re active right here in the Quad-Cities. To join, go to ForwardParty.com/illinois, and RSVP for an upcoming event.

Not left. Not right. Forward!

Leslie Dow

East Moline

Illinois and the Quad City Community

