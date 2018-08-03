I recently attended a family reunion in central Iowa during at which I was able to ask several relatives what they like most about the Trump administration. Everyone I asked said that they liked that the U.S. economy is doing so much better under Trump than under Obama. I disagreed. Let’s check the facts.
There are many ways to measure the U.S. economy. Corporations and their shareholders are most concerned with measures of economic outputs, such as gross domestic product and the stock market gains. The Trump economy and Republican policies have been focused on increasing these measures of economic outputs, thus rewarding corporations, their shareholders and the wealthy.
Most Americans, however, should be most concerned with measures of economic inputs, like jobs, wages and prices. This is where the Trump economy is doing worse than the Obama economy. During the first 16 months of the Trump presidency, job growth has only averaged 190,000 jobs created per month, compared to 225,000 jobs created per month during the last 16 months of the Obama presidency. Inflation (consumer prices) has increased to 2 percent annually in 2018 causing real wages (adjusted for inflation) to decline by 1.4 percent since Trump took office.
I would conclude that most Americans are worse off economically than they were when Trump took office. I urge everyone not to blindly accept the rhetoric of politicians. Always be aware of which economic indicators are most important to you and your family. Check the facts before you vote.
Richard Patterson
Hampton