Letter: Check the facts
Letter: Check the facts

In true Donald Trump (and now mostly Republican) fashion, Bill Long (in his Aug. 9 letter to the editor) exposes his ignorance by calling three people dedicated to this country and its crisis, Moe, Larry, and Curly. Trump would be proud. I am sure it got a giggle or two from the "followers" of this dictator madman, who are more loyal to their party than to their country.

Then the author continues on for two or three paragraphs about how the current administration is trying to keep "our minds full of rhetoric" so "that we won't remember that Trump made the vaccine happen."

Mr. Long, please fact check me on the following statements made by your hero:

"You have to be calm. It'll go away." March 6, 2020;

"I don't take take responsibility at all." March 13, 2020;

"It's going to go. It's going to leave." April 29 2020;

"This is going to go away without a vaccine. It's going to go away. ... We are not going to see it again." May 8 2020;

I actually hope the Republican Party gets Trump on the ballot in 2024. I want to see how a campaign is run from a prison cell.

John A. Rogers

Rock Island

