During last week's Trump campaign rally he boasted how if he isn't re-elected everybody's retirement accounts will take a nosedive. I was curious how my accounts have performed since our president was elected in November of 2016 compared to the three years prior when Obama was the president. Guess what I found? In the three years prior to the election of 2016 my accounts had an annual return of 10.4 percent. Since Mr. Trump was elected my accounts have averaged only 7.6 percent per year. My numbers may not apply to everyone. But for me clearly I was better off under the previous president. Are your investments really better off under the Trump administration?
Larry Klosterman
Davenport