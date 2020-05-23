Letter: Check your sources

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The sources we choose to inform our opinions determine the accuracy of those opinions. According to Politifact.com, 60% of the Fox News claims it rated several years ago turned out to be mostly false, false, or pants on fire. For MSNBC, it was 45%, and CNN was at 22%.

Those who read printed news (newspapers and news magazines), or listen to PBS News Hour and NPR, are most likely to be the best informed.

In his book "21 Lessons for the 21st Century," Yuval Harari explains how analyzing data programs and the use of algorithms will increasingly influence our decisions and attitudes without our conscious awareness. For example, in the 2016 election, Cambridge Analytica used data from Facebook to target impressionable people to influence votes. We can expect those influences in the November election.

As of April 14, President Trump had made over 18,000 misleading and false claims. He and his media supporters are our nation’s greatest sources of lies and propaganda. But too many refuse to question these sources of misinformation.

President Trump is vindictive, incompetent, emotionally unstable, corrupt and a national embarrassment. He is the cause of our nation’s failures, not his predecessors, foreign governments, the United Nations, the Democratic Party, federal agencies, or others he blames.