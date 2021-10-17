Letter: Child abuse

Not long ago, Bettendorf's Mark Twain Elementary students were temporarily schooled near high-trafficked Kimberly Road. Their parents raised understandable safety concerns. The school system addressed those concerns.
No one doubted that the school is responsible for the students' safety. Nor did anyone champion their right to play in traffic.
Now those same students and many others are much more seriously threatened with COVID. The Times' Sept. 28 edition, for example, reported that COVID spread more rapidly in schools this fall than last spring.
Masks help protect children from serious harm, exactly like a crossing guard. Masks may not be perfect, but the CDC has found that COVID spreads more rapidly in schools which do not require masks. And there is no evidence that masks have deleterious effects. None.
Yet the Bettendorf School Board refused to protect those children by requiring masks. Its failure to act presents an imminent risk of serious harm to children, which the Child Abuse Treatment and Prevention Act defines as "child abuse and neglect."
That abuse and neglect can no more be excused by fears that some parents might object than allowing some students to ignore crossing guards — especially because those who scoff at crossing-guards endanger only themselves, while unmasked students endanger all around them.
A closer comparison would be allowing students to smoke at school because they can smoke at home.
Allowing either is child abuse.
Tom Walsh
LeClaire