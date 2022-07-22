Letter: Children can and do get pregnant

Years ago I was employed by a local community service provider to serve as a caseworker subcontractor to the Illinois Dept. of Public Aid. My primary duties were to assist single parents who received public assistance with education or employment training supportive services.

On one occasion while verifying an applicants eligibility I noticed three entries on the mothers IDPA form. One, her birthdate, two, her older child’s birthdate and three her younger child’s birthdate. I looked again and sure enough mother was born in 1975, the older child in 1985 and the younger in 1989. Yes, mother was ten and fourteen when her children were born.

This letter isn’t about abortion or the manner and circumstances under which these two pregnancies came about this letter is about yes, 10-year-old girls can and do get pregnant and what this young mother chose to do with her situation was hers and her family's business. Not mine.

I do not remember what happened to this individual or her children. Yet obviously her situation made a lasting impression on me and I vividly recalled her when reading about the10-year-old from Ohio this past week. Similar situations with much different outcomes.

Jaime Delevere

Rock Island