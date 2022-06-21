Letter: Children need a moral upbringing

I know we live in an era of "We don't want to hurt anyone's feelings," but that attitude is not teaching our children to reach their full potential or how to handle adversity. As they go through life they are going to have some bad days. Maybe a minor disappointment like not making the football team, something more serious, dad losing his job, to the absolute worst, mom getting cancer. How will they ever handle difficult situations if we continually shield children from them?

They will reach their full potential if we correct them when needed and encourage them to always give their best. Who gets promoted? The self-starter or the person checking his phone every five minutes? Who's on the field during the last minutes of a close game? The kid who gave their all or the one goofing off at practice? That is, of course, if politics aren't involved.

Parents, you won't always be with your kids during those times. Besides teaching them the tools to navigate those tough times, I'd like to encourage you to introduce them to Jesus Christ. He will walk by their side through every bad moment they will ever have. Children need a moral foundation to enable them to have the grounding needed to pull through when the going gets rough. The confident trust they will find in him is rooted in relationship with him. It is never too late to start. He waits with open arms.

Patricia Turner

Coal Valley

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0