Letter: China and WHO are to blame

It was only a matter of time, before the Democrats and the left wing media started claiming President Trump did everything wrong. There are 184 countries affected by the coronavirus. The Democrats and the media think 183 countries did everything right and we were the only country that did everything wrong. No matter how great the leadership the president has shown, he won't be able to change the Trump-haters' minds.

If there is any blame to be cast, it is with China and the World Health Organization. They are responsible for thousands of deaths around the world. Back in November and December, China knew about the virus and lied to the world about it. They didn't report the severity of it and even said there was no human to human transmission. To make matters worse, the W.H.O. believed the lies.

In January, President Trump started to believe the rumors about the virus and restricted travel from China, and later from Europe. Of course the Democrats and even Joe Biden called him racist for doing it. Trump probably saved thousands of lives by doing this.

Polls show the American people think President Trump has done a good job. He has shown great leadership. He has shown good organization in getting an excellent team together, managed to get government and industry to work together and to cut through bureaucratic red tape.